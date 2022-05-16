From Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, THESE top five Indian actors ace social dramas

From influencing fashion and hairstyle to sparking a healthy conversation in society — cinema has the power to bring a change. While the primary purpose of a film remains entertainment, the idea of bringing up a social issue is a cherished concept. But only a few actors have a flair for balancing the two. The Free Press Journal handpicks five stars who we love for their strong choices.

Akshay Kumar has acted in a series of films that dealt with serious issues. From Padman to OMG: Oh My God! and more, these films are packed with solid wake up calls for society.

Voicing crucial matters comes naturally to Taapsee Pannu. Be it talking about consent between a man and woman in Pink or domestic violence in Thappad — the actress has mostly opted for a powerful female character and socially relevant films.

Ayushmann Khurrana can easily be called the king of social dramas. Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Article 15 or Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui — all of his projects had a message with full-on entertainment.

Bhumi Pednekar kick-started her acting journey with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which traced the struggles of a plus-size woman. Later, she acted in comedies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, and Badhaai Do, which were highly entertaining with powerful messages.

Rightly hailed as a voice of reason, Ritabhari Chakraborty has always been vocal about several issues on and off the screen. While her last film, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, challenged myths around menstruation, her next Fatafati talks about body positivity.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:22 AM IST