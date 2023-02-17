From Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager to Yami Gautam's Lost - best shows and films to watch this weekend

Several films and shows have been released over the last few days and it is just the right time to watch them as the weekend is knocking on our doors.

We have curated a list of films and shows that you can enjoy solo or with your loved ones. Take a look:

The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor's web series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The espionage thriller revolves around an intense cat-and-mouse chase between an undercover agent and a deadly arms dealer.

The Romantics

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, The Romantics celebrates the legacy of legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of actors, directors, film critics and others, and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Hindi film industry globally known.

What makes the docu-series special is that Aditya Chopra, Yash Chopra's son, has made an appearance for the very first time on a show. The Romantics is currently streaming on Netflix.

Lost

Yami Gautam's film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, is an emotional social thriller representing a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity.

The film is inspired by true events. It is the story of a young crime reporter in search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a theatre activist. The film is streaming on Zee5. It has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Farzi

The story of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi revolves around a life of a small-time con artist who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con.

Helmed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid and Vijay. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and has majorly received positive response from the audience.

Cirkus

Ranveer Singh's latest film Cirkus, which was released on December 23 in theatres, is now streaming on Netflix. The comedy film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

