Friendship Day 2022: Sandeepa Dhar, Sanjana Sanghi, Karan Wahi and others talk about their BFFs, recall fond memories

The much-awaited occasion of Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India. Celebrities open up to The Free Press Journal about their BFFs and recall some of the fondest memories of this special day.

Sandeepa Dhar

“I believe friends are a family that you're not born with. But you choose them as you grow old over a period of time. They're there for you no matter what. For me, my friends are my harshest critics. They are also the ones who give me the most amount of encouragement and love. My fondest memory of Friendship Day is when all my friends were in Mumbai, which is very rare. We all spent some amazing days together... sitting at home and gossiping in our pyjamas, doing sleepovers. We don't necessarily need to go out every day but just being at home watching stuff, laughing, gossiping, eating rubbish and just being there and listening to each one, was one of the most fun times of my life.”

Sanjana Sanghi

“My friendships are the most important relationships in my life. I didn’t consciously realise how affected I was by them in general until I found myself deciding to write my 30,000-word college graduation thesis as a cinematic-psychological study on how Dil Chahta Hai shaped the way an entire generation viewed and approached friendships in their own life. And that thesis, oddly, became the reason I became a Gold Medalist at Delhi University.”

Raj Anadkat

“I don't really have a big circle of friends but I'm quite close to the ones that I have. I remember when we were in school and college, I used to buy friendship bands for my friends, and a few of my friends used to write on hands and t-shirts with pens. I used to run away from them always! At the end of the day, we religiously counted who got the most number of bands.”

Asees Kaur

“I'm a big-time foodie and so are my friends. So this friendship day, we've planned to meet up somewhere and have all the junk food in the world! It's the one day when we all will happily ditch our diets!”

Asha Negi

“I'm a bit of a loner, I would say, and it's quality over quantity for me when I make friends. I remember when we were in school, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had come out and there was this rage of tying friendship bands. Even though I used to buy friendship bands, I was very selective about whom to give and whom to skip. Today, I make sure to be there for my friends whenever they need me, and we don't really need one particular day to celebrate our bond.”

Romanch Mehta

“I'm very close with Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee and they are my best friends in this city. I meet them very often and I love their company. We laugh at the silliest jokes and have stood by each other through thick and thin. I'm sure this bond is forever!”

Karan Wahi

“Friendship means a lot to me. It’s an integral part of my life. I have had no siblings, and my friends are the people who know me a lot more than even my family. My bond with all my friends has always been great. As kids, we used to be very excited about friendship bands! I am in touch with all my school friends. They are all in Delhi and most of them are into business. I believe that you can never get the kind of friends that you make in school life!”

Amruta Khanvilkar

“For me, Friendship Day means acknowledging and realising that I have a gem of a person as a friend who supports me and who is not judgmental. My best friend is Sona Khari and we have been BFFs for the last eight years. My fondest memory of Friendship Day is tying bands and going out with my friends. I used to have 40-50 bands on my wrist for a really long period of time.”

Nishant Bhat

“I celebrate this day for all 365 days because I am always surrounded by my friends. We make sure we celebrate each other’s highs and achievements. My fondest memory of the day is tying bands in school. I used to use my pocket money to buy ribbons and I fondly remember we would sit at the end of the day and count who has the most.”

Chahatt Khanna

“This friendship day will be a hectic one for me. I have multiple shoots and commitments. However, I will take some time at night to be with my buddies. I have a small group of friends. But they are a family to me. With them, I can be myself. The fondest memory of the day is tying bands. Those days the concept was new. So even if today it is normal for a friend to tie a friendship band, in those days it was something quite cherishable.”

Palak Sindhwani

“The plan is to go out for dinner with friends. It is not only about one day but whenever possible, I spend time with my friends. You need to have good friends who make your life easy and smooth. I feel it's always quality over quantity. If you have true friends, you are blessed. I'm still in touch with my school friends and they'll always be special. I really love them and can't imagine my life without them.”

Vidya Malavade

“For me, every time I have my friends over, it's Friendship Day. I don't really think we need one particular day in the year to celebrate our bond. I have very few friends, but they are extremely special to me. We are there for each other in the good times as well as in the bad ones.”