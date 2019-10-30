'Friends' reunion will happen! Jennifer Aniston's confirmation unleashes fan frenzy on social media

Los Angeles: Jennifer Aniston addressed a query on a possible "Friends" reunion when she was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", and fans on social media has been excited ever since.

So much so, fan-hosted #FriendsReunion, @FriendsReunion and @FriendsReunion1 were launched in no time on Twitter. Even on Instagram, a user floated the unofficial handle friendsreunion.

If the mere mention of a reunion of the popular show is unleashing fanfrenzy on social media, it all started when Aniston appeared as a guest on DeGeneres' talk show.

Although the limelight of the show was altogether hijacked by Degeneres' kiss on Aniston's mouth, talk of a possible "Friends" reunion did briefly pique fan interest.