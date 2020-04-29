French Ambassador, Israeli diplomat condole Irrfan Khan's demise

Ambassador of France to India and Israeli diplomat on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of actor Irrfan Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain wrote: Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of actor par excellence #IrrfanKhan. A beloved international face of Indian cinema, the acclaimed actor stood out in every role he essayed, incl. the memorable ‘Lunchbox’, the first official co-production between India and France shown at Cannes."