French Ambassador, Israeli diplomat condole Irrfan Khan's demise

Ambassador of France to India and Israeli diplomat on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of actor Irrfan Khan.
Taking to Twitter, Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain wrote: Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of actor par excellence #IrrfanKhan. A beloved international face of Indian cinema, the acclaimed actor stood out in every role he essayed, incl. the memorable ‘Lunchbox’, the first official co-production between India and France shown at Cannes."
Expressing condolence over the passing away of versatile actor Irrfan Khan, Noa Hakim, Israeli diplomat, said what a great actor and inspiration for all. "So saddened to hear about the loss of #IrfanKhan. What a great actor and inspiration for all," she tweeted.
Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54. The "Maqbool" actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.
In his last days, Irrfan was mourning the loss of his mother. The actor's mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)