Freida Pinto engaged to photographer Cory Tran, says ‘it all makes sense now’

Freida Pinto who made it big after featuring in the film Slumdog Millionaire, is back in the news for her love life. The actress, on Thursday announced that she is engaged to photographer Cory Tran. She penned down a heartfelt note on Tran’s birthday, and shared it on Instagram with a reel of their pictures.
Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Cory, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."
"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues.
Cory also posted the same pictures on his feed and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”
Other celebs like Olivia Munn, Mrunal Thakur, Lisa Ray and Anaita Shroff Adajania, among others congratulated Pinto.
Freida has been dating Cory for more than a year now, and is very open talking about her relationships. Earlier, she was in a relationship with her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel for over six years but the two called it quits in December 2014.
On work front, Freida was recently seen in Love Sonia, and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Her upcoming projects include Needle in a Timestack, Love, Wedding, Repeat and Hillbilly Elegy.
