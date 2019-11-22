Freida Pinto engaged to photographer Cory Tran, says ‘it all makes sense now’

Freida Pinto who made it big after featuring in the film Slumdog Millionaire, is back in the news for her love life. The actress, on Thursday announced that she is engaged to photographer Cory Tran. She penned down a heartfelt note on Tran’s birthday, and shared it on Instagram with a reel of their pictures.

Posing with her engagement ring on a beach with Cory, she wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense."

"You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues.