‘Freedom for creativity, not obscenity’: IB Minister Anurag Thakur warns of strict action against OTT platforms

Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, lashed out at OTT platforms in a recent press conference. The political class feels that they have totally lost it and are promoting vulgarity instead of crafting something meaningful.

In his media interaction, he stated that these mediums were provided with the freedom for ‘creativity’ and not for ‘obscenity’. He then went on to warn the streaming platforms of strict action if they continue promoting abusive language and vulgarity.

Here's what he said:

Speaking to Indian Express, Anurag Thakur stated, "We provided this platform with the freedom to showcase creativity and not obscenity. Hurling abuses in the name of so-called creativity is not accepted at all, and it’s like crossing the limit."

He further added, "If any changes in the rules and regulations are required, the ministry is ready to implement them. The so-called rudeness and screaming abuses in the name of creativity are not acceptable. The government will consider every necessary action and won’t back down from them."

Anurag Thakur talks about the complaint resolution

Shockingly, she revealed that around 90–92 percent of complaints against OTT platforms are settled by them by making the desired alteration.

He stated that the next level of complaint resolution is associated with them, and the top-most authority is the level of government. He said that the complaints are increasing day by day and that they need to take them seriously.

Let us tell you, several digital platforms, including the leading ones Netflix, Hotstar, and Prime Video, were warned about last year by the government. They ordered these platforms to stop airing ads that encourage gambling and betting; otherwise, they will face huge penalties.