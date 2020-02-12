FPJ Fashion Police: Shloka Mehta Ambani ditches her heavy lehengas for a chic dress with quirky sandals

The Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta was spotted at Jio Garden in Mumbai as she attended the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. Shokla ditched her heavy lehengas and wore a chic dress with quirky sandals.

Shloka and Akash Ambani got married last year in March, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, amid the presence of stalwarts across the globe. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta often makes appearances in traditional ensembles, however, the 29-year-old beauty was spotted on Tuesday in an atypical avatar. Shloka opted for a short floral green dress giving a summer vibe. She layered her casual ensemble with a denim jacket that perfectly complimented the colour of floral motifs of her dress. The highlight of Shloka's look were the olive green gladiators. She added a shiny red sling bag and a few diamond rings to her outfit. Mascara clad eyelashes and a pink lip, completed her look.