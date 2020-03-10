FPJ Fashion Police: How much Devendra Fadnavis' daughter's Gucci t-shirt worth?

Singer and banker Amruta Fadnavis is an avid Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. The wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, has over 208k followers and is quite interactive on social media.

On the occasion of Holi, Amruta took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans and shared an adorable picture. In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis can be seen posing with her mother-in-law Sarita and daughter Divija. While the glamourous singer looked as beautiful as ever in a black and gold outfit, it's her 13-year-old daughter's high-end fashion choice that grabbed our attention.

Divija can be seen rocking Gucci's Embroided Pig Print T-shirt in black. The T-shirt is from Gucci's 2019 limited edition, Chinese New Year collection. The T-shirt from Gucci and Disney's 'Three Little Pigs' collection comes for a price tag of $480 which is approximately Rs 35,431.