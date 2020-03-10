FPJ Fashion Police: How much Devendra Fadnavis' daughter's Gucci t-shirt worth?

Singer and banker Amruta Fadnavis is an avid Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her life on the photo-sharing app. The wife of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, has over 208k followers and is quite interactive on social media.
On the occasion of Holi, Amruta took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans and shared an adorable picture. In the picture, Amruta Fadnavis can be seen posing with her mother-in-law Sarita and daughter Divija. While the glamourous singer looked as beautiful as ever in a black and gold outfit, it's her 13-year-old daughter's high-end fashion choice that grabbed our attention.
Divija can be seen rocking Gucci's Embroided Pig Print T-shirt in black. The T-shirt is from Gucci's 2019 limited edition, Chinese New Year collection. The T-shirt from Gucci and Disney's 'Three Little Pigs' collection comes for a price tag of $480 which is approximately Rs 35,431.
Earlier on Monday, Amruta Fadnavis, who has been in multiple music videos, launched her music video 'Alag Mera Yeh Rang Hain'. This new music video was a tribute to the acid-attack survivors.
The singer has also lent her voice to a T-series song 'Phir Se' starring herself and Amitabh Bachchan. In another video called “Mumbai River Anthem”, Amruta is seen along with her husband and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. The song was a call for support to save Mumbai’s rivers.
Recently, she was in the news for lashing out at Aaditya Thackeray after the later slammed Devendra Fadnavis for his or saying Shiv Saniks were “wearing bangles”.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote,"A cocooned worm will never understand the ‘Pun’ of life ! It’s meant to thrive on the glory of the silken life woven for its comfort by its ancestors @AUThackeray ! Proud of ur struggles @Dev_Fadnavis & each and every hardworking member of @BJP4Maharashtra !"
