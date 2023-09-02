FPJ Exclusive: Utkarsh Sharma to star alongside Nana Patekar in a film titled Journey? | Photo Via Instagram.

Utkarsh Sharma, son of filmmaker Anil Sharma is currently basking in the success for Gadar 2. However, his big screen debut as an adult, Genius (2018) opposite debutante Ishita Chauhan tanked miserably at the box office. But, looks like a double hero film worked for Utkarsh. Along with a hero like Sunny Deol from the nineties generation brought back the lost glory of the theatres.

Following the trend Director Anil Sharma is leaving stone unturned to see that the next film of Utkarsh stars another veteran hero of the nineties none other than Nana Patekar, a source close to The Free Press Journal reveals.

Read Also THIS Is Why Utkarsh Sharma Feels Sunny Deol-Starrer Gadar 2 Should Have Been His Acting Debut

Adding further, our source quips, “The narration of Utkarsh’s next film was given to Nana saab before the release of Gadar 2. Nana liked the story in the very first narration itself. Though, Ishita Chauhan has been visiting Anil Sharma’s office regularly. But we still have no idea if she will be paired opposite Utkarsh or not?”

If our sources are to be believed, the title of this Nana Patekar and Utkarsh film would be Journey. During our recent meeting with Utkarsh at Gadar 2 success bash, when asked him if his next film is titl ed as Journey, he nodded positively and looked surprised.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)