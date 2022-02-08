FPJ Exclusive! Comedian-actor Vir Das to enter Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp

National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut with Lock Upp. It is a reality show backed by Ekta Kapoor, and the Panga actress will be seen as its host. The show will have 16 contestants in total who will compete with each other in the prison for 72 days. However, in an exclusive reveal, we have learnt that actor-comedian Vir Das is entering the show as one of the contestants and will be seen doing gruesome tasks.

A close source to the show spills the beans. “Vir Das is going to enter the reality show as one of the contestants. This is going to be his first-ever appearance in a non-fiction show,” the source says. It would be interesting to see Vir, who is known for his witty stand up acts, get grilled by fiery Kangana. Both have one thing in common, however, controversies!

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut with Ekta Kapoor at the show's launch | Pic: Viral Bhayani

When the queen of badass rhetorics addresses the king of sarcastic wit, we won’t be surprised if fireworks erupt between the two. Meanwhile, at the show’s launch event, Ekta had shared that the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy in this reality show. It will begin streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27 onwards.

ALSO READ THIS is why Kangana Ranaut admires her OTT debut Lock Upp's producer Ekta Kapoor

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST