FPJ EXCLUSIVE: CBFC's CEO Ravinder Bhakar on changes recommended for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's YRF film Pathaan

A still from Pathaan |

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been embroiled in controversy ever since the release of its song Besharam Rang. The song has been in news for a saffron colour bikini worn by Deepika along with a few shots that several politicians and trolls found ‘vulgar’. As per reports, Hindu sentiments have been hurt and people have also criticised the makers as they feel it is an overdose of the sexually appealing look of Deepika.

The film was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC reviewed the film and has suggested about a dozen changes in it. The documents detailing the list of changes have gone viral on Twitter.

The Free Press Journal tracked down Ravinder Bhakar, CEO of the CBFC for clarification of the above-mentioned changes to Pathaan. When asked about the changes, Ravinder says, “We do not say anything about the certification process.”

When further pressed about the list by the CBFC that has gone viral on social media, Ravinder states, “I am really sorry, I cannot comment on that.”

CBFC’s Chairman Prasoon Joshi remained unavailable for comment. We were informed he is currently in Delhi when we contacted the CBFC in Mumbai. We hope that once the makers comply, the YRF film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will have a smooth release on January 25.