Forever Naveen Kumar is creating a new wave on the global fashion circuit

It’s the 21st century and fashion has taken on a whole new level of importance in today’s world. New trends and designs hit the market every day and celebrities enjoy flaunting these creations. And making a statement with his unique designs is international designer Forever Naveen Kumar.

Popularly known as Forever Naveen Kumar after his eponymous brand, Naveen has been making waves on the global map with his ensembles. Having done his MBA and GEMM, Naveen started designing for celebrities in 2016. It is a matter of pride that a designer of such global repute, is a Bengalurean. Apart from showcasing his designs in 14 states across the nation, Naveen has also portrayed his designs in 83 shows and has designed over 1600 costumes.

Naveen’s list features the who’s who of Tinseltown including celebrities across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood & sandalwood film industry from the south. In 2019, at an event held by Sun TV in Malaysia, Forever Naveen designed 87 costumes for leading celebrities and won immense praise for the same. He has also created costumes for high-profile award shows like SIIMA and IIFA.

Naveen is also the personal costume designer for Sandalwood actor Jaggesh and actress Samhitha. Naveen’s speciality is feather wings and hand work, which has a lot of demand on the global arena. It is indeed a matter of pride that this Kannadiga is winning hearts on the international platform.

