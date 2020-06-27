Fitness goals: Salman Khan shares shirtless post-work picture

New Delhi: Giving major fitness goals to his fans, megastar Salman Khan shared a steaming post-workout picture of himself during the wee hours on Saturday.

The 55-year-old actor is currently residing at his Panvel farmhouse amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan, who has kept his fitness intact, took to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture of himself, flaunting his physique after working out in the gym.

In the post-workout photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a bench in the gym and completely engrossed in his phone. He is also seen wearing a pair of grey gym shorts while his T-shirt is wrapped around his head.

"Just finished working out ...." Khan wrote in the caption during midnight.