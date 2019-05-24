First trailer of Patrick Stewart’s ‘Star Trek: Picard’ released

Washington D.C.: The makers of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ have finally dropped the trailer of the CBS show which features Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Stewart wrote, “The end is only the beginning. First look: Star Trek Picard.” The one-minute-ten-second trailer opens with a picturesque scene of a vineyard. A beautiful montage of clips from the show is also shown.

 

“Commanded the greatest rescue armada in history,” a woman describes Picard as he is seen working at the vineyard. The trailer ends with the line, “The End is only the beginning.

‘Star Trak: Picard’ is set to release exclusively on CBS All Access and will get an international distribution on Amazon Prime Video and on Cable networks Space and Z, in Canada, Variety reported. Other than Patrick, Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Harry Treadway will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Stewart, Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producing the upcoming show. The first two episodes will be directed by Hanelle Culpepper.

The previous ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ series ran for a whopping seven seasons with around 170 episodes, which helped them earn 19 Emmy Awards. Stewart starred in ‘Star Trek: Insurrection’ released in 1998 and ‘Star Trek: Nemesis as Picard’ released 2002.



