First Show Of Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family CANCELLED In Bandra's Gaiety Galaxy After Only 4 Tickets Were Sold

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family hit the big screens on September 22 and it has received mixed reviews from film critics. However, in a surprising turn of events, the first show of the film was cancelled at Bandra's famous Gaiety Galaxy on Friday.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai, said that the show had to be cancelled due to a low turnout.

"Only four people had booked the tickets for the first show. Hence, we had to cancel it. For the second show (around 3:30 pm), around 32 tickets were booked. It was surprising."

Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee also released today. When asked about its response, Desai said, "The occupancy is low but it is better than The GReat Indian Family." However, he also stated that nothing can beat the craze for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan which is still successfully running in theatres.

Gaiety Galaxy is a renowned theatre in Bandra, Mumbai. It has been a popular destination for moviegoers for several years and is known for its vibrant atmosphere. It has witnessed numerous movie premieres, special screenings, and events over the years.

About The Great Indian Family

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani in the film.

Vicky is paired opposite Manushi in this family entertainer. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)