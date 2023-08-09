FIRST LOOK Of Pratik Gandhi & Patralekhaa’s Phule Out, Shoot Completed |

Upcoming film Phule, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, stars Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa as titular characters. The shooting of the film has just been completed and the makers released the first look of the film that encapsulates the essence of their exceptional legacy. Producer Suunil Jaiin of Kingsmen Productions joins forces with Ritesh Kudecha, Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, and Pranay Chokshi of Dancing Shiva Films to present this much-awaited biopic.

Phule chronicles the remarkable lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule. They were visionary social reformers, who charted a path-breaking revolution towards female education and the eradication of caste and gender-based discrimination.

During the challenging period of British imperialism, they established India's first girls' school in Pune in 1848, leaving an indelible impact on the nation's educational reforms and igniting the flame of modern education in India. Jyotiba Phule’s immense contribution to establishing gender and caste equality rendered him the esteemed title of ‘Mahatma’.

Suunil Jaiin expressed his excitement about coming on board as a producer for 'Phule,' stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Phule. Jyotiba and Savitribai’s journey carries its relevance even today, their story deserves to be told. It is a project that fills me with immense pride and joy."

"Phule is an entertaining film that will be relatable for every Indian. It is a pleasure to have Suunil Jaiin on board with us. We are proud of the way the film has shaped up under Anuya’s creative supervision and Ananth's direction,” said Ritesh Kudecha.

