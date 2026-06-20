First Look Of Netflix's Lock Upp House OUT! Tiny Jail Cells Designed To Make Contestants Feel 'Stuck' |

The first look of Netflix's Lock Upp house is finally out. The show features a modern jail-themed setup, with the set designed by filmmaker and renowned production designer Omung Kumar. The house consists of several real jail-style cells, which have intentionally been kept small to make the contestants feel confined.

The set has a central gallery with cells located on both sides. A large screen is placed at the end of the gallery, while the cells are painted in shades of red and black. Several screens have also been installed across the set to display instructions to the contestants. Inside each cell, there are two beds along with two screens. The beds are equipped with white bedsheets, a pillow, and a blanket. Cameras have been installed in every corner of the cells to closely capture the contestants' activities.

Talking about the design of Netflix's Lock Upp, Kumar said, "Basically, everyone is scared of jails, and they should be, but this is a modern type of jail. Obviously, it’s in an undisclosed area, and you can’t tell where it is on the map."

Speaking about the size of the cells, Kumar explained that they have been deliberately kept small to make contestants feel as if they are being punished. Kumar added, "The cells are small, and that is intentional. It makes contestants feel confined, as if they are stuck. Since the theme is truth or punishment, everything is designed to build that feeling."

Netflix's Lock Upp is all set to premiere on June 27, 2026. The reality show will stream exclusively on Netflix and will reportedly air from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM. This season marks the show's shift from its previous platform to Netflix and will feature a new format along with a modern jail setup. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan are set to host the reality show, replacing Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season.