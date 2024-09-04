 FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

FIRE's letter to Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah highlighted the issue and raised concerns about women's safety in the industry's working environment

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

In the wake of the Justice Hema Committee's report that emphasised the sexual harassment cases, renowned Kannada actors, directors, and writers have appealed to the Karnataka government to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Sandalwood industry.

The Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) has appealed to the Karnataka government to constitute a committee led by a retired judge to study issues faced by women within the Kannada film industry. FIRE's letter to Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah highlighted the issue and raised concerns about women's safety in the industry's working environment. They urged to create a committee of High Court or Supreme Court judges and had two demands.

Firstly, to conduct an investigation faced by women in the Kannada film industry (KFI) regarding sexual harassment. Secondly, to develop and recommend policies to ensure a healthy and equitable environment for all women in the industry.

The letter was signed by 153 prominent insiders, who expressed their concern over the persistent reports of sexual harassment faced by women in the industry. They also demanded that the committee's report be completed and made public within three months.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2024: 3069 Teacher Vacancies; Admit Cards Now Available At hpsc.gov.in
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2024: 3069 Teacher Vacancies; Admit Cards Now Available At hpsc.gov.in
Viral Henry: 1900-Born Crocodile Is World's Oldest, Has 6 'Wives' & 10,000 Babies
Viral Henry: 1900-Born Crocodile Is World's Oldest, Has 6 'Wives' & 10,000 Babies
IC 814 Survivor Shows Shawl Signed By Hijacker ‘Burger’ During TV Interview, Says “Was Convinced To Convert To Islam’ (Video)
IC 814 Survivor Shows Shawl Signed By Hijacker ‘Burger’ During TV Interview, Says “Was Convinced To Convert To Islam’ (Video)
Who Is Major Shaitan Singh? Know About Indian Army Officer Played By Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur
Who Is Major Shaitan Singh? Know About Indian Army Officer Played By Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur

What Is Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE)?

FIRE is an organization focused on advocating for the rights and equality of individuals within the film and entertainment industry. It is established to address and rectify systemic issues such as discrimination, harassment, and inequality.

FIRE, India's first-ever cinema industry group, has established an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to combat sexual harassment (2017-present). It focuses on creating a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry.

Read Also
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil Orders Fee Regulation For Nursing Colleges...
article-image

FIRE is also willing to assist in the selection process and be a point of contact if the government requires us to. Their petition emphasizes the importance of conducting a thorough investigation and implementing systemic adjustments to promote a safe and respected workplace.

The plea underscores the importance of dealing with these issues in a transparent and timely manner, highlighting the Sandalwood industry's shift toward accountability and fairness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Major Shaitan Singh? Know About Indian Army Officer Played By Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur

Who Is Major Shaitan Singh? Know About Indian Army Officer Played By Farhan Akhtar In 120 Bahadur

Last One Standing Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Last One Standing Season 3 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target'...

'Price For Awakening Sleeping Nation': Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself 'Everyone's Favourite Target'...

Slow Horses Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...

Slow Horses Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gary Oldman & Kristin Scott Thomas'...