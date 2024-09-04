FIRE Demands Karnataka Government Probe Into Sexual Harassment Faced By Women In Sandalwood

In the wake of the Justice Hema Committee's report that emphasised the sexual harassment cases, renowned Kannada actors, directors, and writers have appealed to the Karnataka government to investigate sexual harassment allegations within the Sandalwood industry.

The Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) has appealed to the Karnataka government to constitute a committee led by a retired judge to study issues faced by women within the Kannada film industry. FIRE's letter to Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah highlighted the issue and raised concerns about women's safety in the industry's working environment. They urged to create a committee of High Court or Supreme Court judges and had two demands.

Firstly, to conduct an investigation faced by women in the Kannada film industry (KFI) regarding sexual harassment. Secondly, to develop and recommend policies to ensure a healthy and equitable environment for all women in the industry.

The letter was signed by 153 prominent insiders, who expressed their concern over the persistent reports of sexual harassment faced by women in the industry. They also demanded that the committee's report be completed and made public within three months.

What Is Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE)?

FIRE is an organization focused on advocating for the rights and equality of individuals within the film and entertainment industry. It is established to address and rectify systemic issues such as discrimination, harassment, and inequality.

FIRE, India's first-ever cinema industry group, has established an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to combat sexual harassment (2017-present). It focuses on creating a safe and equitable working environment for all women in the industry.

FIRE is also willing to assist in the selection process and be a point of contact if the government requires us to. Their petition emphasizes the importance of conducting a thorough investigation and implementing systemic adjustments to promote a safe and respected workplace.

The plea underscores the importance of dealing with these issues in a transparent and timely manner, highlighting the Sandalwood industry's shift toward accountability and fairness.