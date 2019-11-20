FIR against YRF for pocketing Rs 100 cr worth royalties on behalf of music artists

Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been accused of illegally pocketing Rs 100 crore by the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS). Apparently, YRF has collected music royalties belonging to IPRS members.
Filing an FIR with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), IPRS alleged that Aditya Chopra's production house didn't let them collect royalties from telecom companies, radio stations, and music streaming platforms.
The FIR had names of YRF directors Aditya and Uday Chopra, saying that the production house is not allowed to collect royalties on artistes and music producers' behalf, giving IPRS an exclusive right to have them.
The FIR also claims that even though YRF managed to extract royalties from two television broadcast channels, it was unable to do so with telecoms, radio stations and music streaming platforms.
The police officer handling the case said "The FIR has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Copyright Act."
Until now, no one has responded from the YRF production house with regards to the FIR and their statement is still awaited.
