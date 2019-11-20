FIR against YRF for pocketing Rs 100 cr worth royalties on behalf of music artists

Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been accused of illegally pocketing Rs 100 crore by the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS). Apparently, YRF has collected music royalties belonging to IPRS members.

Filing an FIR with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), IPRS alleged that Aditya Chopra's production house didn't let them collect royalties from telecom companies, radio stations, and music streaming platforms.

The FIR had names of YRF directors Aditya and Uday Chopra, saying that the production house is not allowed to collect royalties on artistes and music producers' behalf, giving IPRS an exclusive right to have them.