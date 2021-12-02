Find out what Priyanka Chopra Jonas said about Tarun Mansukhani's latest web series Dil Bekaraar

Back in 2008, when Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana had released, it had cemented Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the numero uno Bollywood actress. The image of Priyanka walking and then running out of the ocean water in a golden bikini is the stuff of legends now. Dostana was also significant for one primary reason; it completely revolutionised the way gays were portrayed onscreen. It was Bollywood’s first gay comedy.

It is known that Priyanka shares a close bond with Tarun. Hence as soon as the web series Dil Bekaraar was launched, the former Miss World was quick to congratulate Tarun, who is its creative producer. Since its launch on November 26, Dil Bekaraar has received an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike.

Based on the bestselling novel, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, written by Anuja Chauhan, it stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal, Dil Bekaraar is the sweet and sour story of Delhi’s Thakur family set in 1980s.

On the personal front, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated their third marriage anniversary on December 1. The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages on social media

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 06:32 AM IST