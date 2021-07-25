Final season of 'Lucifer' to be out on THIS date; Tom Ellis shares first look

The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series "Lucifer" will air on September 10 on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

"Lucifer" revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named "LUX" and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on Saturday.

On its official Twitter account, Netflix Geeked shared that "even bad things must come to an end" as it posted the teaser of the final season.