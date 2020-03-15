Films on coronavirus in the making titled as 'Corona Pyaar Hai', 'Deadly Corona'

Despite the novel coronavirus scare leading to social distancing, there are those willing to make the most out of this pandemic. No, we aren’t talking about the ones manufacturing disinfectants and sanitizers. Filmmakers are queuing up to register celluloid around this virus. This goes beyond the porn industry making this into a genre. What seemed like a meme-worthy joke is now turning into reality.

According to a report by timesofindia.com Eros International has registered a film titled Corona Pyaar Hai (similar to Hrithik Roshan's 2000 release Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai). The portal further mentions a source from IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) informing the same.

Producer Krishika Lulla also confirmed the news stating that the scripting for the film is in progress. The narrative is based on a love story during this pandemic.

Besides that, film body IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) also confirmed that producers are rushing to register names, and have already sealed another one called Deadly Corona.