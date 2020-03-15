Films on coronavirus in the making titled as 'Corona Pyaar Hai', 'Deadly Corona'

Despite the novel coronavirus scare leading to social distancing, there are those willing to make the most out of this pandemic. No, we aren’t talking about the ones manufacturing disinfectants and sanitizers. Filmmakers are queuing up to register celluloid around this virus. This goes beyond the porn industry making this into a genre. What seemed like a meme-worthy joke is now turning into reality.
According to a report by timesofindia.com Eros International has registered a film titled Corona Pyaar Hai (similar to Hrithik Roshan's 2000 release Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai). The portal further mentions a source from IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producer Council) informing the same.
Producer Krishika Lulla also confirmed the news stating that the scripting for the film is in progress. The narrative is based on a love story during this pandemic.
Besides that, film body IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) also confirmed that producers are rushing to register names, and have already sealed another one called Deadly Corona.
It is indeed ironic that on one hand where the entire film industry has come to a standstill, opportunists are leaving no stone unturned to make it the pandemic into a film.
Bollywood box office has been badly affected in the current scenario. While upcoming releases have been indefinitely postponed with most cinema halls being closed due to the coronavirus, the business of Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" and Irrfan's "Angrezi Medium" is facing a tough challenge.
According to Ministry of Family and Health Welfare, total number of confirmed COVIDー19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM).
