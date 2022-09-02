Filmmaker SS Rajamouli clears the air on Brahmastra event cancellation at Ramoji Film City

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is one of the year's much-anticipated releases. From song releases to special events, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences hooked.



Along similar lines, an event was planned at Ramoji Film City. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, it had to be cancelled. Ace director SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the movie, issued a clarification on why the event was called off.



“We couldn't hold it because people weren't able to reach the venue due to Ganpati visarjan. The police didn't allow them to reach the venue. Fantastic arrangements were made. What I liked the most about the event was that in Brahmastra Ranbir has a special power to make fire. This was recreated live. When Ranbir appears on stage, fireworks occur everywhere. They'll probably do it during Brahmastra success party; they should do it actually,” Rajamouli explained.

Jr. NTR added, “I apologise to my fans for cancelling the event at Ramoji due to Ganpati visarjan. Police didn’t allow people to reach the venue. I have always liked Amitabh Bachchan as an actor and one actor after him is Ranbir Kapoor, who inspired me to grow as an actor. Rockstar is my favourite film of him.”

Recently, during a press conference, the Baahubali director had spoken about why he loved the movie. “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about 'Brahmastra',” Rajamouli said.

Touted to be one of Bollywood's costliest productions, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' releases on September 9. The movie also has Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance.



