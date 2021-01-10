Filmmaker Hansal Mehta alleges being harassed by unknown caller all night

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and his family were allegedly harassed on phone throughout Saturday night by an unknown caller who goes by the name Rohit. The filmmaker complained about the matter on Twitter tagging the official account of Mumbai Police on Sunday.

"Dear @MumbaiPolice this unknown person showing up as Rohit on truecaller has been harassing us incessantly all of last night. Please reprimand the person and take suitable action," Hansal Mehta tweeted along with the phone number of the person harassing his family.

However, Mumbai Police responded saying they can only begin investigation once the filmmaker lodges an official complaint at the police station. "Official complaint need to be lodged at your nearest Police Station," Mumbai Police tweeted.