Film on girl who cycled from Gurugam to Bihar during COVID-19 lockdown lands in controversy

In response to a tweet by acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra about the film, Kapri tweeted that someone had given Mishra wrong information or misguided him.

Kapri also tagged a video which showed signing of the agreement and a statement to that effect by Mohan Paswan, the girl's father. In his tweet, Mishra said his participation in the film as the father was how the film fraternity contributes to the society.

Tagging Shine Krishna and Sujit Nambiar, Mishra said the team will bring to the fore the eight days in the life of Jyoti who pedalled more than 1,000 kilometres with father sitting on the back seat of a cycle.

In a statement, Kapri's BFPL said it signed an agreement with the girl's father Mohan Paswan on May 27 and 20 per cent of the amount was paid into a bank account, while the remaining 80 per cent was to be paid upon commencement of work.

"Today, we came to know about the new agreement, which is illegal and a breach of contract with Bhagirathi Films. We request Mohan to cancel this new contract and put an end to the dispute. If the new contract goes into force neither Kapri nor Mohan will be able to make a film," the statement claimed.

The statement was issued by Mahendra, an associate director with BFPL.

Krishna said Wemakefilmz has legally acquired the exclusive motion picture rights on Jyoti Kumari and family.

"Before signing the life story rights option agreement, we have crossed checked the agreement which has been signed through somebody by Kapri... he was not physically present there and there was no sign of Jyoti or her mother. So that one agreement will not have any legal value," he said in a statement issued on behalf of Wemakefilmz.

Wemakefilmz exclusively holds the life story rights of Jyoti Kumai and family. The agreement has been signed, notarised and registered by the production house's partners -- Krishna, Sajith V Nambiar, Mohammed Miraj Chathoth and Fairoz Chirammal. In the statement, BFPL said nearly a month after signing a contract for a film, web series and documentary with it, Mohan Paswan has entered into a new contract with Krishna.

The struggle for Jyoti's family began in January when her father, an e-rickshaw driver in Gurugram, was injured. She then came to Gurugram in Haryana. With no means to earn a livelihood, things turned difficult and Paswan's landlord gave him an ultimatum to either pay the rent that was due for a few months, or leave amid the lockdown.

At that time, it was Jyoti's idea to cycle all the way -- almost 1,200 kilometres -- to their village in Darbhanga.