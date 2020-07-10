Film actress Koel Mallick and family test positive for COVID-19

Actress Koel Mallick who appears in Bengali films has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Her parents, actor Ranjit Mallick and Deepa Mallick tested positive as well. Koel's husband Nishpal Singh, a famous film and TV producer also tested positive for the virus.
The entire family have self-quarantined at their home. Koel became a mother in May and had been staying at her parents' place. Before getting the necessary tests done, the Mallick family was suffering from fever, cough and ailments.
Taking to Twitter, the across informed her fans about the same. She wrote: "Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!"
Koel, who is on a small break post pregnancy, is enjoying her new role as a mother. After the news of the family testing positive for the coronavirus, Koel's fans wished for their speedy recovery.
Nishpal, on the other hand, is one of the leading producers in Tollywood. He is busy producing TV shows and films. His production house produce some of the famous TV shows including 'Beder Meye Jyotsna', 'Mahapeeth Tarapeeth'.
