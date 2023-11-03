 'Feeling Very Ananya Coy Kapur': Did Ananya Panday CONFIRM Her Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur On Koffee With Karan 8? WATCH
Ananya Panday will make an appearance with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan season 8.

Friday, November 03, 2023
Karan Johar returned with the eighth season of his hit chat show, Koffee With Karan. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh graced the 'Koffee' couch as the first guest; later, the second episode saw Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

A new promo shared by Johar on his social media unveiled the big guest reveal for the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan 8. It shows Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, among other stars, appearing on the show.

However, fans noticed an interesting bit from the video, which showed Ananya indirectly confirming her much-talked-about relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

During the rapid-fire round, Johar is seen asking Sara about one thing that Ananya has but she doesn’t. To this, the Kedarnath actress replies, “A night manager.” Sara referred to Aditya's series, The Night Manager.

Listening to this, Ananya could not stop smiling, which seemingly confirmed that she is dating Aditya. In another segment, the Dream Girl 2 actress also added that she feels like “Ananya Coy Kapur."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, apart from Sara and Ananya, the video also shows celebrities like Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji gracing the couch this season.

Recently, Ananya and Aditya jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate the actress' 25th birthday together.

