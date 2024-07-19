'Feeling So Bad For Innocent Child': Netizens React To Agastya Suffering From Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Separation

Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and Agastya |

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic has confirmed her separation from her husband, cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday, July 18th. On the same night, Natasa departed from Mumbai for Serbia with her son Agastya. The mother-son duo was spotted by paparazzi at the airport.

Several social media pages surfaced with their pictures and videos leaving from the airport. The actress later confirmed her arrival in Serbia by posting a picture from her residence on Instagram. She captioned the picture as 'Home sweet home.'

In a video shared by paparazzi, she is seen leaving the country with her son Agastya. The video was captioned, "Hardik and Natasa announce their separation, may their paths bring them peace and growth, wishing them both strength and new beginnings."

As soon as the video of her at the airport went viral on social media, netizens showered their sympathy toward the kid who is experiencing pain amid their separation. One user wrote, "Feeling so bad for the innocent child."

Another user commented, "Very sad feeling for the kid. The constitution should pass new laws against divorce and separation after having kids."

One user expressed, "The child is so attached to his nanny."

Another comment read, "How sad for the child!!! No words. Where is the father who gave big lectures on co-parenting?"

Hardik & Natasa Announce Separation

The two confirmed the news of their separation with a joint statement. They shared on Instagram, “After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” Hardik and Natasa stated.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht on January 20, 2020. The two reportedly got married in May of the same year. The duo welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. They renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on on February 14, 2023.