Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her experience of shooting on Bandra-Worli sea link for 'Modern Love: Mumbai'

Photo: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s flawless portrayal of Laali in Raat Rani from the recently released anthology, Modern Love: Mumbai, wasn’t as easy as it looked. The way she played the character was so real and so was the struggle of shooting for it.

While the film has shown the iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in the climax scene, it does carry an interesting story with it. Fatima, who was seen taking up the bridge in a scene, goes down memory lane while remembering the days of shooting and acknowledging the team’s effort. “Yes, it was a challenging shoot with cars passing, less time, and no vanity vans. But, it was fun shooting on the streets and the feeling of riding under the iconic bridge was the best part. Fortunately, I didn’t have to worry about my makeover as it would take me just five minutes to get ready. It felt great to be part of this film. Moreover, with such a well-written script and the space given by the director to perform is truly a blessing,” she says.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release of Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and will be seen in Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak.