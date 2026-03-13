Fatima Sana Shaikh Recalls Feeling 'Depressive' From Seizure Medication While Shooting Dangal: 'Couldn't Walk Straight, Felt Alienated'

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals Four-Year Struggle With Seizures | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gained fame for playing Geeta Phogat in Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra, opened up about experiencing a seizure on the film’s set, recalling how Aamir, Sanya, and the team supported her during the incident.

Sharing her memories from the Dangal set, Fatima said on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, "It came, and I was like 'Nahi, nahi, kuchh nahi, ho jaayega'. And then badhta gaya, badhta gaya. Jo bhi mer aas paas tha maine bola mujher seizure aane waala hai. Kisi ko pata hi nahi kya hai. Mujhe bhi nahi pata kya hai. And luckily Aamir (Khan) tha aur Sanya (Malhotra) thi, Kripa Shankar Bishnoi jo humein train kar rahe the, woh the... and fatafat Google kiya, unko answers mile, unn logo ne side pe rakha, jo bhi hua. And then eventually I think as a production house, they took it upon themselves to figure out what this is because a lot was riding on me, the whole film."

Fatima revealed that after being taken to a doctor, she underwent MRIs and an EEG, and was then referred to a neurologist in Mumbai, who put her on medication. She said the dosage was too strong, making her feel as if she were under the influence.

She said she couldn’t walk straight, everything felt off, and she was ‘feeling very depressive and angry.' Fatima said she felt very alienated and eventually stopped taking her medication. She explained that the medication made it impossible for her to function, especially since she had to train and wrestle. Without informing anyone, she discontinued the medicines, which meant she would still experience seizures.

She added that she was so scared of anyone seeing her during an episode that whenever she felt a seizure coming, she would go to the bathroom, lock herself in, and lie on her side, hoping it would pass unnoticed. This went on for a full four years



On the work front, Fatima will reportedly be seen in Nyaya next.