#FashionGoals: Five best looks of Allu Sirish

Take style tips from the actor and up your fashion game

Updated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Soon to be seen in Prema Kadanta, Allu Sirish has always stunned his fans with his fashion sense that creates a whole new rage amongst the young generation. The actor has a great presence on social media where his fans always keep an eye for trendiest fashion styles from the star. The Free Press Journal puts a spotlight on his best looks.

1. The actor stuns in black reflectors and an off-white coat while sitting in a Mustang.

2. Allu looks dapper in checkered suit, giving retro vibes.

3. Allu looks cool in an all-black attire and white shoes.

4. The handsome hunk slays in a white tee, jacket, and tight-fit pants.

5. Setting a trend with casual and eye-catching attire with a black polo neck tee on a green cargo.

article-image

