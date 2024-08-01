Farman Haider, Yesha Harsora's Khoobsurat To Be Retrieved, Lead Actors Might Be Replaced (Exclusive)

Colors TV's show 'Khoobsurat,' which was axed even before it streamed sent television buffs into a frenzy. The promos of the show were released by the channel, promotions had begun, and the viewers eagerly anticipated the same, however, the show was scrapped overnight and the reason behind the same remained unknown. However, the Free Press Journal has brought to its readers some exclusive scoop on the show.

Our very well placed source close to the show inform us that the channel has been reconsidering their decision to scrap the show. Our source says, 'The channel and the makers of the show have been having meetings and they are reconsidering their decision to scrap the show. The channel is keen on bringing the show back, provided, they want to see some changes here and there. These changes will be in terms of direction and the actors too.''

We asked our source what about the actors may change and the source said, ''The lead actors may be replaced. Earlier, Farmaan Haider and Yesha Hasrora were playing the leads. However, now, the channel and makers have been thinking on getting new faces. Farmaan has also started auditioning for different projects.''

When we asked our source what was the decision behind the show being scrapped over night, the said person added, ''We do not know either. But the main reason was that the channel did not like the outcome much. 12 episodes of the show were shot and the bank was ready too. But the makers were a little late in bringing the show since the Marathi version of the show had been released and it did not get good feedback. Hence, the makers believed that the show will not work.''

While all of the above mentioned information is still in the naescent stage and is being considered by the makers and the channel both, it will be interesting to see if the show is retrieved yet again. This show is produced by Shaika and Cockrow entertainment, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.