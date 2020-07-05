Farah Khan's hilarious birthday post for Geeta Kapur: We have literally been through 'thick and thin' together

Mumbai: Director-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has shared a hilarious birthday post for choreographer Geeta Kapur and said that they have literally been through "thick and thin" together.
Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with Geeta from their younger days.
"We have literally been through "Thick & THIN" together! Fevicol got nothing on us! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @geeta_kapurofficial .. u made a mother out of me wayyyyy b4 i had my kids.. lov u baby A#majorthrowback #life #chandivalistudio," Farah wrote alongside the image.
Geeta took to the comment section and wrote: "Love u sooo much mamma."
Looking at Farah's pictures, Anil wrote: "Both of you look so good .. and sexy."
While his daughter and actress Sonam K Ahuja commented: "Love you both... she choreographed my first song.. happy happy birthday @geeta_kapurofficial."
