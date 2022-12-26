Farah Khan says, 'I don't think a comparison between me and Karan Johar as hosts is necessary'

Farah Khan | Pic: Instagram/farahkhankunder

Farah Khan is a powerhouse of many talents. From making the biggest stars dance to her killer dance moves to directing films, she has done it all. She is also a host par excellence. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Is hosting really fun for a creative person like you?

I like entertaining just as much as I like doing other things. It's fun to interact with the audience and everyone nearby with such positive vibes, and I'm sure it will be even more enjoyable with an amazing co-host like Karan Johar beside me.

Days were gone, when award shows were a thing. How far has the culture changed?

Things change over time, and so does the culture of award shows. IIFA is a real example of a worldwide phenomenon that not only recognises and honours the excellence of Indian cinema on a global scale, but also offers a tremendous platform for the whole film industry.

How excited are you to be at Yas Island and host the event?

I'm overjoyed! Yas Island is one of my favourite places to visit in Abu Dhabi. IIFA 2022 was a huge success. The audience is incredible over there, and I am personally very excited to host the 23rd edition of IIFA Rocks at Yas Island. It provides you with the largest audience, and I am excited to engage and entertain them in a new role.

Who according to you is a better host, you or Karan Johar?

I don't think a comparison is necessary here. Karan is a dear friend and a fantastic host. He lights up the stage every time he steps on it. We're both good at what we do, and doing it together makes it even better.

Will we ever see Sajid Khan and you together hosting something?

Hopefully someday. A brother sister duo would absolutely be a dhamaka on stage.

How far as a host do you incorporate your humour and organic banter besides the script?

It all comes to you when you connect with your audience and love what you do, and audiences are great companions even with scripts where it can be difficult to keep up with humour to engage the audience.