Farah Khan Ali reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comment on Rangoli's Twitter handle suspension, says 'spewing hatred towards a community is unacceptable'

Replying to Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut's comment on her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter handle suspension, Indian Jewellery Designer Farah Khan Ali said that spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable.

Taking to Twitter she wrote, "My dear Kangana,

Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing Actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word "Nazi" along with "Mullahs and secular media" in her tweet.

It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said "f****k the history they may call us "Nazis" who cares, life is more imp than fake image.

The word Nazis is synonymous with Genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2. So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she "implied Genocide" by that word when she spoke of killing.

She may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Muradabad and if that's true the man needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally nonacceptable.

I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so she should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example. Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister.

God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large."