Farah Khan Ali reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comment on Rangoli's Twitter handle suspension, says 'spewing hatred towards a community is unacceptable'

Replying to Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut's comment on her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter handle suspension, Indian Jewellery Designer Farah Khan Ali said that spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable.
Taking to Twitter she wrote, "My dear Kangana,
Let me begin by saying I'm a huge fan and you're an amazing Actress. My reaction to Rangoli's tweet was because she specifically used the word "Nazi" along with "Mullahs and secular media" in her tweet.
It spoke of making both mullahs and secular media stand in line and shoot them dead... it further said "f****k the history they may call us "Nazis" who cares, life is more imp than fake image.
The word Nazis is synonymous with Genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2. So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes against the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she "implied Genocide" by that word when she spoke of killing.
She may be directing her anger towards those she claims killed a doctor in Muradabad and if that's true the man needs to be arrested and punished severally because anyone attacking doctors or nurses especially in today's time is totally nonacceptable.
I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so she should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example. Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister.
God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large."
Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had addressed the suspension of her sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account. In a video shared by her PR team, the actress has voiced her opinion and has called for the complete demolition of the micro blogging platform.
Kangana said, “My sister specifically stated that those who attack doctors and police, they should be shot dead. But Farah Khan Ali (Sussanne Khan’s sister), Reema Kagti made false accusations that Rangoli called for a Muslim genocide. If there’s any tweet found on such lines, then both of us will apologise for the same. “
“Are they trying to say that every Muslim is a terrorist? We don’t think so. I appeal to the central government that Twitter, which is making money in India and bringing us down, allowing people to call our Prime Minister and Home Minister, or RSS as terrorist, should be stopped. I know the nation has bigger problems, but we have to find a way to completely demolish these platforms and start our own platforms”, she added.
Earlier, on Thursday the official Twitter account Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel was suspended by the social media platform following an incendiary post targeting a community.
Filmmaker Reema Kagti had shared Rangoli's controversial tweet, where she said Muslims and "secular media" should be shot dead. The screenshot of the tweet has gone viral.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said he was "surprised" by Rangoli's tweet calling for violence against the minorities.
"I will be honest here. Rangoli has been a good friend in the past and I was frankly a bit surprised by the tone of some of her tweets. And I am not rejoicing with her suspension. I am in fact disappointed and sad that she had espoused such violence and divisive hate on her TL," he wrote.
Musician Sona Mohapatra, however, said though she doesn't support Rangoli's controversial tweet, she still has a "right to express".
"Just read on my timeline that the 'Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut' handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let's not be so 'politically correct' & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha" she wrote.
To this, Reema replied, "Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don't know if you've seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter" Farah Khan Ali, jewellery designer and sister of Bollywood superstar, thanked Twitter for suspending the account.
"Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis," Farah wrote.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)