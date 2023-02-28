Faraaz actor Aditya Rawal says, 'It was an enlightening experience to work with Hansal Mehta'

Aditya Rawal | Pic: Instagram/aditya___rawal

Aditya Rawal, the son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, was recently seen in Faraaz. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is based on a real life terror attack incident in Bangladesh. The Free Press Journal caught up with Aditya for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he ever felt a risk while signing a feature film like Faraaz, Aditya says, “I didn’t see any risk rather I took it as an opportunity. It was such an enlightening experience to work with Hansal Mehta. It feels good to be able to find a character amidst this kind of brutality is just amazing. I think, this is the beauty of our profession, that we get to learn and discover things and characters which we otherwise wouldn't in real life. Playing a terrorist on screen is interesting since most of our lives, we see about them in the news. So for me, it was an opportunity written all over it.”

Unfortunately, actors tend to get typecast if they prominently portray a character and keep getting offers to do similar kinds of roles. On this Aditya explains, “If you see my previous work, whether it is Bamfaad, where I play a college student from Allahabad or a tribal in Aar Ya Paar, and now I played a terrorist. I feel I have displayed enough versatility in my roles so far in a very young career. Hopefully, it reflects in my choices as well. I would also love to do comedies that are closer to myself. It is just a way of expanding my horizons.”

A still from Faraaz |

For Aditya, Faraaz is his first ever theatrical release. When asked if big screen content excites him more than OTT content, he says, “Honestly speaking, I don’t think in those terms. My director told me one thing which my father also echoed: that I should look for good stories only irrespective of their mediums. Since I have a Gujarati middle-class upbringing, I understand economical sustainability. I don’t want to be demanding at all.”

When asked how his father reacted to Faraaz, Aditya reveals, “He has a very analytical way of looking at things. He watches my work and then maybe pops a bottle of champagne but the celebration lasts for merely five minutes. Our discussion on Bamfaad lasted for around three hours. He liked my performance in Faraaz very much. He thought that I did things which I wouldn’t have done otherwise. We discussed my choices of projects too.”

On a parting note, Aditya concludes, “We are each other’s critics. Nepotism has a greater advantage which is true in terms of accessibility but regardless of that in my house, there are two experienced, efficient, highly talented, successful people and their career lasted for over three decades, so their guidance is inevitable.”