Fan edits Virat Kohli's picture by adding bikini clad Anushka Sharma, and the result is hilarious

Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli shared a mesmerizing ocean view picture yesterday on his social media, but a fan turned that picture in a humorous meme. Virat posted picture on his twitter, to which one fan edited it with Anushka in it.
It seems fans aren’t happy to see Virat alone in a picture.
The couple always posts alluring pictures with each other which breaks the internet and fans go gaga over it. In a recent Interview Virat Kohli reminisces the first meeting with Anushka on the set of an ad shoot and how they cherish their relationship.
On professional front, Indian cricket team recently won test series with against West Indies under Captaincy of Virat Kohli. On the other hand Anushka was last seen with Varun Dhawan in ‘Sui Dhaga’ which was helmed by Sharat Katariya. She is yet to reveal her upcoming projects.
