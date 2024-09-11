'Fame Feels Like Prison': Beyonce Explains Why She Likes To 'Disappear' From Public Eye

Beyonce, the global superstar renowned for her commanding presence and enigmatic public persona, has shared new insights into why she chooses to retreat from the limelight between album cycles. According to Billboard, in a candid interview, the 32-time Grammy winner discussed the personal challenges of fame and her deep connection to music.

In her interview, Beyonce spoke openly about her approach to artistry and public life. "I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people," she revealed, adding, "I only work on what liberates me." As per the 'Cowboy Carter' artist, this approach is crucial for her well-being and creative process.

Beyonce described fame as something that can often feel confining, likening it to a "prison." "It is fame that can at times feel like a prison," she said.

"So, when you don't see me on red carpets, and when I disappear until I have art to share, that's why," she added.

Throughout her career, Beyonce has consistently demonstrated her willingness to explore new genres and defy trends. For instance, her recent country album, 'Cowboy Carter', marks a significant departure from the mainstream pop sounds prevalent in recent years.

Reflecting on her 2011 album, '4', she noted, "I wouldn't say that I was anti-pop. I respected pop. But it was a time where everyone was doing pop/dance music, and R&B and soul were getting lost. It was popular and fun, but it wasn't my thing. It was not where I was going with my music career at that time. I was yearning for something deeper with more musicality."

Cowboy Carter controversy

The interview comes amid some controversy regarding 'Cowboy Carter', which was notably absent from the CMA Awards nominations.

Beyonce hinted that the album was inspired by a previous experience where she felt unwelcome, referencing a backlash she faced in 2016 when she performed 'Daddy Lessons' with The Chicks at the award show.

"Cowboy Carter was born out of an experience," she noted on social media earlier this year, indicating that the album's release was a response to those past challenges.

Despite the pressures of fame, Beyonce remains deeply connected to her craft. "Singing is not work for me," she explained, adding "There's magic in the way it feels on my throat, a resonance that vibrates through me. When I am at my lowest, when I've been sad or in a heavy fog, sick or anxious with sleepless nights, I sing. And, often, I sing alone." As per Billboard, she added during the interview that singing provides her with a profound sense of joy and stability.

"It steadies my heartbeat, it's my best hit of dopamine," she said, adding, "It's one of the deepest joys of my life, a necessity as vital as breath."