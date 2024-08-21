'Faltu Gyaan Na Baatein': Nikitin Dheer SLAMS Netizens After Getting Criticised For Ravan Tattoo On Thigh

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who currently plays the role of Ravan in the show Shrimad Ramayan, recently got himself a tattoo of the Lanka king on his thigh. However, he was slammed by a section of netizens who claimed that it was inappropriate for him to get the veena instrument inked on his leg.

Nikitin shared a video of the tattoo on his thigh and explained, "Ravan knew that there won't be a bhakt like him ever again, there won't be a king like him ever again, there won't be a demon like him ever again, there won't be a Brahmin like him ever again..the Veena, when he played it's said the Gods would descend to hear the sound from it and when he held the Chandrahaas the same Gods would hide in fear from his wrath."

Nikitin Dheer slams trolls

However, several netizens stated that it was wrong of him to draw the veena on his thigh as it is a holy instrument. But Dheer decided to shut the netizens with a befitting reply and he warned them against spreading hate unnecessarily.

"For those giving me gyaan about the tattoo and its placement, firstly Ravan taught me what to do and what not to do, he was flawed, but had lots to teach. Secondly I do not need gyaan on Sanatan from people who know nothing themselves. The body is a temple, I don't know about yours, but mine is, I treat my body like a temple. My leg has nothing impure in it and the feeling matters most, when you pray and when you worship," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I am a very proud Sanatani, and my belief does not need a certificate from anyone..I have never taken approval to live my life and I never will.. Yahan aakar faltu gyaan na baatein and don't dare use funny language..nameless or faceless does not shadow you…Everyone will be held responsible for their words."

"Point of views are welcome but not shitty abusive language.. our lives are open books does not give you the right to spit your frustration on ours..keep your mindlessness to yourselves!" he added.

Nikitin Dheer as Ravan

For those unversed, Dheer underwent a massive physical transformation for playing the role of Ravan in Shrimad Ramayan, and he has emerged to be a hit among the television audience.

He first shot to fame after playing the role of Thangaballi in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express.