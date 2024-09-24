'False, Baseless Allegations': Actress Parvati Nair Reacts To Harassment Case Filed Against Her By Domestic Help

Actress Parvati Nair, who appears in Malayalam and Tamil films, has reacted to harassment case filed against her by her domestic help. Recently, a case was filed against Parvati Nair for allegedly assaulting her domestic help, Subhash Chandra Bose. He said that the actress accused him of theft and even slapped him.

Reacting to the allegations, Parvati took to her official X account on Monday (September 23) and wrote, "Some false narratives and baseless allegations are being circulated. I have full faith in the judicial system, and my legal team will take action against everyone responsible."

She added, "The truth will be out soon. Thank you to all my fans, friends, and family for your unwavering support."

A case was registered against Parvati and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) BNS following a complaint by Bose.

Allegations against Parvati Nair

Bose, who worked as a helper at KJR Studios, was also asked to do domestic work at Parvati Nair's residence in 2022. He stated in his complaint that during that time, several items, including a laptop, watch, camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Nair's house, after which the actress filed a complaint against him over suspected theft.

Sharing his side of the story, Bose alleged that after his release from jail following the theft case, he returned to work at KJR Studios, however, he was slapped by the actress and five other people verbally abused him.

An FIR has reportedly been registered against Parvati and others, and investigations in this matter are underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen in GOAT opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She has also been a part of films like 83, Neerali, Nimir, Overtake, Vascodigama and more.