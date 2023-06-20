Fact Check: News Of Rashmika Mandanna’s Manager Duping Her Of ₹80 Lakh Untrue |

Actress Rashmika Mandanna who rose to fame in Bollywood with the films Goodbye and Mission Majnu reportedly got cheated of a whopping amount by her manager, who had been with her since the beginning of her career. As per reports, the manager cheated the actress of a staggering Rs 80 lakh, but Rashmika did not want to "create a scene" about the whole thing.

A report in an entertainment portal stated that after Rashmika got to know about her manager cheating, she decided to not raise a hue and cry about it, and instead, she just fired her.

However, a source informs The Free Press Journal that this news is untrue. “The news of Rashmika Mandanna‘s manager duping her for money and being fired is false and completely untrue. The actress was managed by her south manager for a long time. However, now they have decided to amicably part ways for their own personal reasons,” said the source.

Meanwhile, it was only last year that Rashmika finally marked her debut in Bollywood with the slice-of-life film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and others. The film also got her a 'Best Debut' award.

Within a few days of Goodbye, Rashmika starred opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu, which released directly on OTT. The actress was hailed for her honest performance in the film.

Going ahead, Rashmika has a number of films stacked in her kitty. She will be next seen in the second installment of the blockbuster, Pushpa, co-starring Allu Arjun in the titular role.

She will also star in the Telugu film Rainbow, alongside Dev Mohan.

Besides, she also has Animal in the pipeline in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 11, 2023.