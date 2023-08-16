EXO's Chen To Organise Wedding Ceremony In October After 3 Years Of Marriage

After three years of marriage, EXO K-pop group member Chen is gearing up to celebrate his union with an official wedding ceremony in October.

The singer, who made headlines in 2020 with his surprise marriage announcement and news of his wife's pregnancy, will finally have his wedding moment amid anticipation from fans and the media alike.

CHEN'S AGENCY CONFIRMED THE NEWS

The news of Chen's upcoming wedding was confirmed by a leadig Korean media outlet earlier today, with the ceremony set to take place in October. Although an exact date has yet to be officially announced, fans can expect a star-studded event at an opulent venue in Seoul, South Korea.

Chen's agency, responding to the news, stated, "Chen is going to hold a wedding ceremony, which has been delayed due to circumstances, in October." However, The agency did not provide further details about the event, heightening the excitement among fans.

Chen's journey hasn't been without its challenges. Alongside fellow EXO members Baekhyun and Xiumin, he filed a petition seeking clarity on their earnings and contract termination from SM Entertainment.

The trio aimed for 'clear and transparent records' of their financial dealings. This move initiated a legal tussle between the artists and the entertainment company. Fortunately, the dispute was amicably resolved before the group's anticipated comeback, bringing relief to fans and allowing them to fully enjoy EXO's latest musical offerings.

SM ENTERTAINMENT HAD INITIALLY REVEALED ABOUT HIS MARRIAGE

Chen, whose agency is SM Entertainment, had initially disclosed his marriage and impending fatherhood in January 2020, a revelation that sent shockwaves through the K-pop community.

The singer's private wedding ceremony, attended by close family members, took place soon after the announcement. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April of the same year, followed by the birth of their second child in January of the subsequent year.

ABOUT K-POP GROUP EXO

EXO, the internationally acclaimed K-pop group Chen is part of, recently marked a significant comeback with their seventh studio album, "Exist," on July 10, 2023. This album holds special significance as it is the first to be promoted by the group as a seven-member ensemble. Kai is currently serving in mandatory military service, and Lay is engrossed in solo activities in China.