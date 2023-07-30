EXCLUSIVE: Vishwak Sen-Starrer VS11 Titled Gangs Of Godavari

Vishwak Sen | Pic: Instagram/vishwaksens

South Indian films’ renowned production house Sithara Entertainments is all set to make a huge announcement on July 31, 2023 about their film VS11's title. Our source spills the beans on the film’s title and shares that it would be named Gangs Of Godavari. Also, our source gives away a sneak peek about the film's story which has its backdrop – Godavari.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, our source reveals, “Vishwak Sen has replaced Sharwanand, who was initially to be the part of this film. Back then it was being produced by People Media Factory and is now bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.”

About the replacement, our source further adds, “Yes, Sharwanand was doing this film initially. However, he had certain commitments to complete. His projects were taking some time so by the time he would finish those commitments and come to this film, it would have taken some time. We also wanted to start early, thus Vishwak Sen was cast.”

About the change of production house from People Media Factory to Sithara Entertainments our source states, “Usually, there are certain commitments of the heroes with certain production houses so it is now going with Sithara Entertainments.”

Giving away a sneak peek about the story line our source updates, “It’s too early to reveal about the story line. All in all it’s an interesting story. Since the backdrop is Godavari. It’s a rooted intriguing tale and the story of the land so we will bring it here first. Therefore, we are making it in Telugu right now.”

Adding a little more, he confirms, “The film is planned to release in Telugu itself. About going to Hindi the producers, it will take some time, maybe they might bring it to the Hindi belt but nothing is planned as of now.”

Lastly, giving away the status of the film he concludes, “The film is complete 50 per cent.”

The film is being directed by lyricist turned director Krishna Chaitanya. It also stars Neha Shetty and Anjali.

