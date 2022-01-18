Exclusive! Rohit Shetty spills the beans on his OTT debut Mission Frontline

Ace director Rohit Shetty is known for spectacular action sequences in his films. The daredevil filmmaker will soon be seen in Mission Frontline on an OTT platform. It is touted as India’s toughest military training show and is an Armed Force based original from the popular series under its Home of Patriots campaign. While Rohit will be seen in action with the Special Operations Group of the J&K Police, Farhan Akhtar will be training with the Rashtriya Rifles soldiers. At the show's launch event, Rohit spills the beans on his experience of going from behind the camera to being in front of it.

Talking about Mission Frontline, Rohit shares, “I was blown away by the concept of the whole show. I shot in Srinagar with the J&K police force and real commandos in their real vehicles. After living the day with them, I realised what they go through, keeping Kashmir in mind. My association with cops is well known through my films, but when this opportunity came to me, I grabbed it since it was not fiction.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “I feel the whole team of the show has done a great job as it is not an easy job to get permissions and then execute in high tension areas of Srinagar. It is an honour for me and a lifetime experience. How we see in English films, where rooms were used to intercept terrorists, I am proud to see all that equipment and know how we operate. I am proud to be an Indian.”

Rohit, too, had to undergo intense training for and during the show. “It was like getting trained again in real life. With real gun-firing, cars and most importantly, real stories behind the lives of the commandos. It was quite emotional for me. It opened one more perspective as I shot with SOGs, and they aren’t normal cops. They are the first department to react if there’s a tense situation. They are all local boys that are trained by NSG. They are totally different, their uniforms, cars etc. It was a learning experience for me and quite challenging considering the cold climate,” he explains.

Rohit has earlier faced the camera as a host and judge in the Indian adaptation of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I never felt weird or new while shooting. I did Fear Factor in the past, so I wasn’t camera shy. It is just that I had to keep the pride on while wearing the uniform. I haven’t shot anything in Kashmir until this show. I visited there once as a child but have faded memories. This was my second time, and it is heaven,” he says.

When asked if he will use inputs of his real training in Singham 3, he funnily replies, ”Singham 3 is dedicated to Ajay sir (Devgn). It’s his brand.” Mission Frontline will begin streaming from January 20, 2022 on Discovery+.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:53 AM IST