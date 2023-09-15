Exclusive: ED To Summon Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar & Others In Mahadev App Case | Photo Via Instagram

In the Mahadev app case, several Bollywood celebrities are currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). FPJ has footage of the marriage party event of the Mahadev app's kingpin and absconding accused, Saurabh Chandrakar's wedding, where these celebrities were celebrating and performing in February 2023.

Saurabh Chandrakar and his associate, Ravi Uppal, are the most wanted accused in India and allegedly have close ties with Dawood Ibrahim. They are suspected of running their Mahadev online book operations from Dubai.

Saurabh Chandrakar Got Married In Dubai

According to ED officials, Saurabh Chandrakar married a woman from Chhattisgarh in February 2023 in Dubai, and they organized a lavish celebration event where many celebrities participated and performed at the wedding ceremony. The payments made to these celebrities are currently under scrutiny by the ED.

ED To Summon Bollywood Celebrities

Based on the received footage and information, the following celebrities joined the wedding ceremony event in Dubai and charged hefty fees for their performances: Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Azgar, Vishal Dadlani, Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit, Kriti Khabanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Krushna Abhishek.

The ED has initiated an investigation into the payments made to these celebrities. According to reliable sources, Agency ED will likely summon these celebrities for questioning.

Saurabh Chandrakar & Ravi Uppal Have A Significant Presence

According to ED officials, the absconding accused, Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, have established a significant presence in the UAE. Their sudden and illegal wealth is being openly flaunted. In February 2023, Saurabh Chandrakar held his wedding in RAK, UAE, and the promoters of the Mahadev app reportedly spent around Rs 200 crore in cash for this marriage ceremony. Private jets were hired to transport family members from Nagpur to the UAE. Celebrities were hired to perform at the wedding, and various services such as wedding planners, dancers, decorators, etc. were hired from Mumbai. Hawala channels were used to make cash payments.

Rs 112 crore Was Transferred Event Management

According to digital evidence collected by the ED, it was found that Rs 112 crore was transferred through hawala channels to an event management company named M/s R-1 Events Pvt. Ltd., which is owned by Yogesh Popat. Additionally, hotel bookings amounting to Rs 42 crore were paid for in cash using the United Arab Emirates dirham. Searches were conducted by the ED at the premises of Yogesh Popat, one Mithilesh, and other linked organizers, resulting in the seizure of unaccounted cash totaling Rs 2.37 crore. It was discovered that many celebrities endorsed these betting entities and performed at their functions in exchange for hefty fees, which were often layered through dubious transactions but ultimately paid from the proceeds of online betting. Allegedly, the event management company received payments through hawala to facilitate the participation and performances of celebrities at the wedding event. M/s R-1 Events Pvt. Ltd. was responsible for coordinating the involvement of these celebrities and managing various logistical arrangements for the event.

The ED also conducted searches on M/s Rapid Travels, owned by Dheeraj Ahuja and Vishal Ahuja, in Bhopal. This entity handled all ticketing operations for the Mahadev app promoters, family, business associates, and celebrities endorsing betting websites. Illicit cash earnings from the betting panels were cleverly deposited by the Ahuja brothers with the main ticket providers, and the wallet balance was used to book domestic and international tickets. M/s Rapid Travels was involved in making travel arrangements for most events of the Mahadev group, including the annual star-studded events organized in the UAE in September.

Major Players Involved In Mahadev Online Book App Identified

The ED has successfully identified other major players involved in the money laundering operations of the Mahadev Online Book App. It was found that Vikash Chhaparia, based in Kolkata, was handling all hawala-related operations for the Mahadev app. ED conducted searches at his known premises and those of his associate, Govind Kedia. It was discovered that, with the help of Govind Kedia, Vikas Chaparia, through his entities - M/s Perfect Plan Investments LLP, M/s Exim General Trading FZCO, and M/s Techpro IT Solutions LLC, was investing heavily in the Indian stock market through the Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) route. As a result, cash derivative and other security holdings worth Rs 236.3croree in the names of entities beneficially owned by Vikas Chhaparia have been frozen by they ED under PMLA 2002.

Furthermore, assets worth Rs 160 crore in the DEMAT holdings of Govind Kumar Kedia have also been frozen by the ED under PMLA 2002. Searches at the premises of Govind Kumar Kedia also led to the seizure of Indian currency worth Rs 18 lacs and gold and jewelry valued at Rs 13 crore.

ED Has Conducted Searches At 39 Locations

Till today, the ED has conducted searches at 39 locations across Raipur, Bhopal, Mumbai, and Kolkata and seized illegal assets worth Rs 417 crore. The ED has also initiated investigations abroad, and the Hon'ble PMLA Special Court at Raipur has issued NBWs against absconding suspects.

