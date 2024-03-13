Exclusive: Dange Actor Ehan Bhatt Makes THIS Remark On Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh

Ehan Bhatt |

Ehan Bhatt, who marked his acting debut with A R Rahman’s 99 Songs was last seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar recently released directorial Dange. In an exclusive interview the The Free Press Journal, new kid on the block opens up about the void of good and fresh actors in the industry, his divine connection with co-star Harshvadhan Rane and more. Excerpts:

How it feels to have been arrived at a time where industry is in its transition phase?

It feels great since I look at it in a very optimistic way. People are in this industry either getting married like Ranbir Kapoor who is a great talent too but people want new faces too. Even Ranveer Singh for that matter, they have achieved a certain level so who shall producers work with. The newer ones are bundled up with work. I believe that its a right time for actors to enter the industry.

Go on…

There’s so much been made and produce across platforms. There’s enough work that every actor can get cast. It wouldn’t have been possible ten years ago. One can count the newcomers in the past who have done theatrical debuts but with OTT, things are completely different. Today, if your work is appreciated, it gets translated into more work.

Do you feel competitive enough alongside your contemporaries?

I am still in that phase where I don’t have a choice. I am grateful for the opportunities that are coming my way or had come my way in the past. The makers are somewhat trying to cast me. I am thankful to Bejoy sir (Nambiar) for giving a big-budgeted commercial film like Dange. I hope I am able to do justice in whatever he had written.

How challenging was it for you to do a full-fledged action film for the first time ever?

To enhance my character, I went back and recalled my own college time. I used to closely obverse the fights during those days. My character was written in such a way that he is like a brutal force and unstoppable. Dange has a very stylised action. While shooting for it, even action choreographers told me to slow it down.

How secure were you to do a two-hero film?

I was very secure in my own space. I have a very divine connection with Hardhvardhan. I was suppose to do Haseen Dilruba and Sanam Teri Kasam but Harsh did both films. I felt bad but there’s never a tiff or tussle between us. A lot of people ask me about nepotism but I won’t comment on it until a star kid would replace me. Harsh is an outsider and he might have struggled like me.

Post Dange, what kind of films you wish to do?

I am not a genre bound actor. I want to do roles where I can completely surrender to my characters. For Taxi Driver, Robert Di Nero actually learned boxing. I want to talk about the process behind my role while promoting them.