Exclusive! Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to collaborate with THIS ace producer soon!

Recently, producer Deepak Mukut, who is known to bankroll films like Mulk and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, met actor Sanjay Dutt. This fuelled the rumours of them joining hands for a project. While there has been no announcement from either of them, according to our sources, things might be heading towards something interesting.

A source close to the development reveals, “Deepak and Sanjay are very fond of each other, and they really do want to work together. They even discussed about it during their recent private meeting, acknowledging that they do want to collaborate. But as of now, there hasn’t been any finalisation of any project or in what capacity either of them wants to get involved. Deepak is quite certain that he wants to collaborate with Sanjay soon. So, a big announcement could be in the making that we might get to hear really soon.”

Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021) alongside Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar and Sonakshi Sinha. His upcoming projects are Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash. In both films, he will be seen as the antagonist.

Whereas, Deepak is backing the upcoming Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey’s Forensic, Kanjoos Makkhichoos featuring Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi and Apne 2 that will bring the Deol family Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol back together. The sequel also stars Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol.

With a lineup like this in 2022, it seems like Deepak is heading towards a brighter phase of his career, whereas Sanjay is already in full power. And, the coming together of these two talents is a collaboration to look forward to.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:22 AM IST