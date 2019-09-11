Ex-Big Boss contestant Veena Malik mocks India's Chandrayaan-2 mission

"Bigg Boss 4" contestant and Pakistani actress Veena Malik has mocked India's recent Chandrayaan-2 mission with unsavoury comments on the same.

Veena took a dig at India in a series of tweets on September 7, the day the communication between India's moon lander Vikram and the orbiter got snapped in a last-minute snag when the lander was just 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on Moon's South Pole.

"Oops...Chanda Nay Endia Ko Mamoo Bana Diya. India failed. Chandrayaan-2," wrote Veena.

The actress then wrote that India "should have made toilets instead."

In another tweet she said: "News in making... ISI behind this failed mission," adding: "Endians Not Allowed....Moon."