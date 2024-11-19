'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's Friendship With Avinash, Alice & Eisha

A model by profession, Edin Rose has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card entrant in last night's episode of the show. While the actress' entry has surely got all the men of the house talking, Edin, before entering the show was asked about her perception of Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik's friendship in the show.

Speaking about the same to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the same and stated that everything about Avinash Mishra screams 'fake.' She further heaped praises on Vivian Dsena and said, ''I really like Vivian. Others seem like his disciples. I think Eisha has a nice heart, but she has been perceived wrong. She gets super close to people very fast and starts overlooking the red flags.''

Further speaking about Avinash needing women to stand up for him, Edin says, ''Avinash Mishra is a big cross for me. One person in the male category that I do not like inside the house, it's him. I feel like he needs his women to defend him for everything. He goes to them and complains that they did not defend him. Come on, you're a grown-a** man. You don't need somebody to defend you.''

For the uninformed, Edin was seen getting into a spat with Avinash on the day one itself as the two of them got into an arguement. The actress was seen losing her calm on the Titli fame and asked him to 'shutup.'