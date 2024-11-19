 'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's Friendship With Avinash, Alice & Eisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's Friendship With Avinash, Alice & Eisha

'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's Friendship With Avinash, Alice & Eisha

Edin Rose, who has entered as the new wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 18, commented on Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik's bond, stating that everyone seems like Vivian's disciples. She stated that she does not like Avinash and said that Eisha Singh is misunderstood.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
article-image

A model by profession, Edin Rose has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card entrant in last night's episode of the show. While the actress' entry has surely got all the men of the house talking, Edin, before entering the show was asked about her perception of Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik's friendship in the show.

Read Also
Edin Rose Becomes Third Wild Card Contestant To Enter Bigg Boss 18: Reports
article-image

Speaking about the same to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on the same and stated that everything about Avinash Mishra screams 'fake.' She further heaped praises on Vivian Dsena and said, ''I really like Vivian. Others seem like his disciples. I think Eisha has a nice heart, but she has been perceived wrong. She gets super close to people very fast and starts overlooking the red flags.''

Further speaking about Avinash needing women to stand up for him, Edin says, ''Avinash Mishra is a big cross for me. One person in the male category that I do not like inside the house, it's him. I feel like he needs his women to defend him for everything. He goes to them and complains that they did not defend him. Come on, you're a grown-a** man. You don't need somebody to defend you.''

Read Also
“Working with Ravi Teja Gaaru was a dream come true,” says Edin Rose, the main dance lead of the...
article-image

For the uninformed, Edin was seen getting into a spat with Avinash on the day one itself as the two of them got into an arguement. The actress was seen losing her calm on the Titli fame and asked him to 'shutup.'

FPJ Shorts
'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For Its Success (Exclusive)
'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For Its Success (Exclusive)
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: 43,020 Voters Removed From Mumbai Electoral Rolls Post-2024 Lok Sabha Polls
Logina Salah Creates History: Becomes First Contestant With Vitiligo At Miss Universe 2024
Logina Salah Creates History: Becomes First Contestant With Vitiligo At Miss Universe 2024
'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding General Coach Of Train In North India
'Man Walked In With Indian Cobra...': Travel Influencer Shares Chilling Experience Of Boarding General Coach Of Train In North India
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For...

'Udne Ki Aasha Is Not Dreamy Or Far Fetched': Neha Harsora Credits Show's Relatability Factor For...

Varun Dhawan's Baby John Co-Star Keerthy Suresh To Marry High School Sweetheart Anthony Thattil In...

Varun Dhawan's Baby John Co-Star Keerthy Suresh To Marry High School Sweetheart Anthony Thattil In...

'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's...

'Everyone Seems Like Vivian Dsena's Disciples': Bigg Boss 18 Wild Card Entrant Edin Rose On Actor's...

Shocking Video: Cops Brutally Lathi-Charge Ram Charan Fans As Actor Gets MOBBED During Kadapa Visit

Shocking Video: Cops Brutally Lathi-Charge Ram Charan Fans As Actor Gets MOBBED During Kadapa Visit

One Tree Hill Actor Paul Teal Passes Away After Battling Cancer At 35, Fiancé Emilia Torello Pens...

One Tree Hill Actor Paul Teal Passes Away After Battling Cancer At 35, Fiancé Emilia Torello Pens...